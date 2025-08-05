Baltimore County is Maryland's only jurisdiction listed on DOJ's revised 'sanctuary list'

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday released a revised list of sanctuary jurisdictions throughout the nation.

Baltimore County was the only Maryland jurisdiction named, after an initial list unveiled in May identified 10 Cities and 8 Counties throughout the state deemed "sanctuary."

DOJ says it designates jurisdictions as "sanctuary" if they impose policies that "materially impede enforcement of federal immigration statutes and regulations."

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, and Talbot Counties all made the DOJ's initial list.

The cities on the list originally were Annapolis, Baltimore, Cheverly, College Park, Edmonston, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Mount Rainier, Rockville, and Takoma Park.

According to the DOJ, jurisdictions need to "remediate their policies, practices, and laws," in order to be taken-off the list.

WMAR-2 News asked the DOJ how they reached their conclusion to remove all Maryland jurisdictions from the list, with exception to Baltimore County, despite recent statements from ICE, accusing others, such as Howard County, of ignoring detainer requests.

Here is what a DOJ official told us in response.

"These designations were made after a thorough review of documented laws, ordinances, and executive directives by the listed jurisdictions. This initial list of designated Sanctuary Jurisdictions will be reviewed regularly to include additional jurisdictions and remove jurisdictions that have remediated their policies, practices, and laws. Each state, county, and city will have an opportunity to respond to its placement on the list."

For their part, Baltimore County denied being a "sanctuary jurisdiction."

"We believe our inclusion on this list was in error," Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said in a statement. "Our Office of Law is currently contacting the Department of Justice to correct this mistake."

Over the past couple of months, at least two previously convicted sex offenders were arrested by federal immigration agents in Baltimore County.

Earlier this year, WMAR-2 News reported on a study ranking Maryland tenth in the nation for ignoring ICE detainers.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 384 undocumented migrants wanted by ICE were freed in Maryland between October 1, 2022, and February 6, 2025.