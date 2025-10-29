'We lost a life over these issues and I will not rest.. until we deliver something far better.'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It took two hours before Kanaiyah Ward's name came up at Wednesday's hearing with the Department of Human Services.

The Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee heard testimony from the auditors who released a scathing report in September and then heard from the Department's Secretary and executive team.

We've previously covered the audit that found several repeat issues with the Department.

Hearing held on Maryland Foster Care System Hearing held on Maryland Foster Care System

The auditors went through each of the fourteen findings from the audit report, including the number of foster kids placed at hotels.

While the audit went through May 2024, 16-year-old Kanaiyah Ward was staying at a hotel, under the care of DHS in September 2025.

She was found dead on September 22.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide.

"It's really sad no one has mentioned Kanayiah Ward. It's a sad thing. Someone is dead over this," Delegate Steven Arentz (R) said, two hours into the hearing as he was questioning the Secretary of Human Services, Rafael Lopez and his team.

"My heart is broken over this death. I ask myself every single day, if we had moved differently and faster on any number of issues, would this precious life still be alive?" Lopez said in response.

The Department has issued a directive to end the practice of placing foster kids in hotels.

As of Wednesday morning, October 29, there were five children at hotels, but there were active plans to find other placements for them.

"We lost a life over these issues, and I will not rest, and this team will not rest, until we deliver something far better because that's what Marylanders deserve," Lopez continued.

Lawmakers questioned the Department officials on a range of issues, including ways to continue monitoring homes where kids were placed with guardians, for safety, in response to the finding that seven people on the sex offender registry were at addresses of kids placed with guardians.

The Secretary's staff noted that they checked in with the probation officers of those individuals and found no issues and that those children were safe.

There were discussions about the electronic health passport, which was part of a bill passed in 2018, and the Department said they're in the process of getting a test of that passport in late 2026.

The entire briefing lasted about three hours.

If you or someone you love is struggling, there is help. You can call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org.