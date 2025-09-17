Audit finds 7 registered sex offenders living with foster children in Maryland

Key points of story:

Seven registered sex offenders were found living at the same addresses as foster children

280 children were placed in hotels at excessive costs

Multiple local departments failed to conduct timely and child abuse investigations

A new audit uncovered numerous problems within the Department of Human Services - Social Services Administration (SSA).

The SSA supervises, directs and monitors the social services programs of the state's 24 local departments of social services.

During the fiscal year 2024, about 24,000 children participated in SSA programs.

This new audit discovered the SSA did not have "comprehensive procedures" to ensure people with criminal backgrounds didn't have access to children in the state's care.

As of August 2024, seven registered sex offenders were found living at the same addresses as approved guardianship homes housing 10 children.

One person employed by the group had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor. This person was later charged with crimes involving children under his care.

Not only were registered sex offenders employed, but the audit shows the children weren't receiving proper care.

640 children hadn't received required medical exams withing the past year, and 1,635 children hadn't received dental exams within six months.

State regulations require a comprehensive health assessment within 60 days of entering foster care and at a minimum, an annual medical exam and dental exam every six months.

The audit also found that 280 foster care children were placed in a hotel under unlicensed supervision. The costs for these children were significantly higher than children placed at other facility.

The cost to provide services to children in the hotel was $1,259 per day, while the highest approved rate for treatment foster care was $281, auditor say.

Multiple local departments failed to conduct timely child abuse and neglect investigations, with some being noncompliant for the entire 18-month period. Staffing concerns were listed as the the primary reason for untimely investigations but never identified the number of staff needed to help.

In response to the audit's child neglect allegations, SSA said this:

The safety and well-being of children are our highest priority. We are fully committed to ensuring background checks are completed for individuals interacting with children under our care.



We conduct criminal background checks (as detailed in COMAR 07.02.11.27(A) and (D)) before a court's decision to grant guardianship. This pre-guardianship assessment ensures that individuals do not have disqualifying criminal backgrounds. Post-guardianship, a child is no longer under our direct legal custody or ongoing oversight for day-today interactions. While our mission is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children, we do not have legal authority to conduct ongoing monitoring or background checks on individuals interacting with a child after a court-ordered guardianship is terminated.

Additionally, the agency said:

Regarding the seven guardianship cases referenced in the audit report, the Department does not have the legal authority to conduct ongoing monitoring or background checks on individuals interacting with a child after a court-ordered guardianship is terminated. Nevertheless, as soon as these cases were identified, we took action. In one case, we contacted law enforcement who conducted a safety check and confirmed the children were safe. In another case, we contacted the Office of Parole and Probation and found that while an identified individual was on the registry, there were no restrictions prohibiting their presence around children. For the remaining cases, law enforcement and probation officers determined there was insufficient information to warrant a welfare check.

