Teen found dead inside Baltimore hotel was under care of Maryland Human Services

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old's death is under investigation in Baltimore.

On September 22 police discovered Kanaiyah Ward dead inside a hotel on North Wolfe Street, which according to its address appears to be the Residence Inn By Marriott.

Investigators noted no signs of foul play or trauma to Ward's body.

The Medical Examiner's office will perform an autopsy that will determine her official cause of death.

At the time of her death Ward was in custody of the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS).

"The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) joins the community in grieving this heartbreaking tragedy," said DHS spokesperson Lilly Price. "The well-being of Maryland’s children is our top priority, and we will not rest until every child in our state is safe, thriving in a permanent home, and surrounded by loving family."

The Department is investigating this incident. If we find that our standards for care were not met, we will hold our contractors accountable.

Republican State lawmakers expressed outrage in response to the tragic news.

“This is as tragic as it is outrageous,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.

The incident comes one week after a legislative state audit raised concerns about the department's policies, and their ability to keep children safe.

“Had this occurred a week ago, it would seem like a terrible but isolated incident. Coming on the heels of the DHS audit last week, we know this is not the case," added Buckel. "This appears to be another horrific example of the failure of this department to keep children safe, this time with fatal consequences.”

For their part DHS vowed to carry out an investigation.

"If we find that our standards for care were not met, we will hold our contractors accountable," said Price.

That's exactly what House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy said needs to happen while also criticizing the Moore Administration as controversy surrounding DHS mounts.

“What is going on in this department and what is happening in this Administration?” Pippy asked. “This comes less than a week after a damning audit that the Governor blamed on the previous Administration. Governor Moore has been in office for almost three years, and a child died this week in DHS custody. We need accountability, and we need it now. Marylanders are demanding action.”

"We are committed to transparency and being as open as possible while maintaining the confidentiality of children and their families, as protected by law," Price added.