Cause of death revealed for teen who died while in custody of the Maryland Department of Human Services

BALTIMORE — A teen in custody of the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) died last month of suicide, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Kanaiyah Ward, 16, was discovered dead inside the Residence Inn By Marriott on N. Wolfe Street.

Officials say Ward's death was caused by diphenhydramine intoxication, which is defined as a medical emergency caused by an overdose of the common over-the-counter antihistamine.

Diphenhydramine is an active ingredient in medications that treat allergy symptoms, which can sometimes cause drowsiness.

Ward's death came one week after a legislative state audit raised concerns about DHS safety policies, specifically noting how 280 foster care children were placed in hotels under unlicensed supervision.

Maryland Delegate Mike Griffith has since announced plans to introduce legislation that would address certain ongoing issues within the state's foster care system.

The Never Again Act of 2026 - Kanaiyah’s Law would prohibit placing foster children in hotels for more than a week without review and authorization from the Secretary of the Department of Human Services.

Griffith's proposed legislation would also require training, licensing, and criminal background checks for one-on-one providers.

This issue is personal for Griffith, who was in Maryland's foster care system from age 12 through 18.

“Too often, foster children are treated like second-class citizens, as if they don’t matter. Where is the outrage in the community or in the Administration?" he said in a statement. "If I had left my child alone in a hotel room and they died of an overdose, I would be arrested. If Kanaiyah had died in police custody, there would be protests and press conferences. She deserves more from a state that completely failed her.”

We're awaiting a statement from DHS in response to this latest development.