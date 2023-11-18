State changing policies on work zone safety following deadly I-695 crash

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The six lives lost when a car traveling more than 100mph crashed into a work zone along I-695 are inspiring change.

While it's the crash that got the most coverage it's only one of the more than 1100 crashes in Maryland work zones this year.

Howard Bostick knows the dangers of working along the highway all too well.

He was nearly hit when responding to a rollover on the Jones falls expressway.

"I heard the lieutenant say watch out, somebody came down, tried to get over at the last moment and they hit my truck at 70mph, Luckily I wasn't in it," said Bostick.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller chaired the work group over the last several months.

The group created 15 recommendations.

Those are focused on increased funding, education, and legislative change.

One of those changes the legislature needs to approve -- increased penalties for violations in work zones.

"Currently Maryland speeding violations around work zones is only $40, the lowest in the nation," said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Governor Wes Moore says the state will immediately begin several of the recommendations like increasing the presence of law enforcement in work zones and sending $500 thousand to the highway safety office for new work zone safety initiatives.

"We're going to collaborate with our partners at the Maryland state department of education to create a new work zone safety campaign in our schools," said Governor Moore.

The state will also be increasing inspections and training for work sites to make sure the department is following proper safety protocols.

The lieutenant governor says the goal is to change the culture around driving in the state to one focused on safety.