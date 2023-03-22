I-695 crash leaves six people dead in Baltimore County

WOODLAWN, Md. — A crash on I-695 has left six people dead, according to Maryland State Police.

The scene is still active on both sides of the beltway, between Security Boulevard and I-70 in Woodlawn.

All lanes in both directions are currently closed, creating backups for miles.

So far details about the victims and what led to the crash are limited.

Aerial shots from the ABC-7 WJLA chopper show a car overturned inside a construction zone at the location.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued a statement expressing his condolences.

"On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident," said Olszewski.

Meanwhile Baltimore County Public Schools warned the crash could impact afternoon student drop-offs.

ALERT: We are preparing for significant traffic delays this afternoon due to a serious accident impacting I-695 near Security Boulevard and I-70. Please avoid the area. We will work as quickly as possible to transport students safely this afternoon. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 22, 2023

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.