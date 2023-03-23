'Wow it's really mind blowing': Six people killed on I-695 after car entered construction zone

WOODLAWN, Md. — There are still concerns after a crash on I-695 killed six construction workers.

Maryland State Police say they still don't know why a driver drove into a construction zone on I-695 plowing down the six workers before flipping over.

Someone WMAR-2 News’ Ashley McDowell spoke with from the department says they believe a second vehicle was involved.

That vehicle may have caused the crash but they are still investigating that at this time.

People sat in hours of traffic after the crash happened just before one in the afternoon, only to find out six families won't get their loved ones back home tonight.

"When you have work, you expect them to just go to work and come back home to your family. I send out my prayers to those who lost their families,” said Shantay Crosby, a nearby resident.

According to the Maryland State Police, a grey Acura drove between temporary placed jersey walls in a work zone at the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard. The driver, Lisa Adrienna Lea, was taken to Shock Trauma. She was the only driver in the car.

"My job called me and said someone was air lifted and I did hear about some other things going on but I just saw a ton of emergency vehicles coming up along the shoulder too, I guess get to the scene,” said Denard Carey, who works near I-695.

He says he was heading back to work from lunch. A route that usually takes 15 minutes, this time took an hour and half.

"I saw that a bunch of people who were coming to our dealership experienced the same thing. We saw a bunch of folks coming in saying 'hey man what really happened? What's going on?' Folks coming in to do business with us, and they were like it took us 45 minutes to an hour, everything was just completely stopped,” said Carey.

About six hours later, MSP were able to open all lanes.

“Their families to find out that something like that happen today, I know a lot of people think about inconvenienced but when you think about the guys that didn't make it out of it, wow it's really mind blowing,” said Carey.

At this time, MSP say they are trying to get in touch with all of the family members before releasing any names of the victims.