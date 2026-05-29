JESSUP, Md. — A Howard County judge has sentenced the teen driver who caused a deadly head-on crash last year to three years in prison for negligent manslaughter.

The victim was Columbia resident 69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith, a beloved mother, friend and colleague to many.

A memorial garden at the intersection sign of Guilford and Mission Roads has grown over the past year. It's the site where the crash happened on Friday May 9th, just shy of Mother’s Day.

Teen driver sentenced to three years for deadly crash in stolen vehicle that killed Columbia mother Teen driver sentenced in deadly Jessup crash

“My mom always made sure to tell me I was the best thing she ever did. She was my best friend and biggest supporter. She was an auntie, second mother, and true friend – “Ms. Bonnie” to so many,” her daughter Kim Griffith said in a statement to WMAR-2 News.

“She also worked tirelessly to serve others working with agencies such as DSS, DJS, DDA, & BHA, so the irony of the fact that she could have worked to serve the defendant through one of these agencies is not lost on us," Griffith added.

“Three years? For a life? What's a life worth anymore?" neighbor Tony Gillus said, reacting to the news. “Could have been my son, could have been my wife, could have been anybody.”

The driver, now identified as Claudio Curreli-Hatfield of Laurel, pled guilty to the felony charge in February. The three other juveniles who were in the car at the time, and ran away after the crash, have not been charged, according to the Howard County Police Department.

Police say that the Hyundai Sonata, being driver by the 16 now 17-year-old, had attempted to pass a Tesla by crossing the double yellow lines, sideswiped that vehicle, and then another, before hitting Griffith's car and flipping over.

Initially charged as a juvenile, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office successfully petitioned to charge Curreli-Hatfield as an adult. He will serve his sentence within the Department of Corrections and will receive credit for time served, as he’s been detained since last May.

Once released, he will be on supervised probation for five years.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) A memorial at Guilford and Mission Roads for Bonnie Griffith, including her favorite, Snickers bars, left by a friend on Thursday, May 27, 2026.

“Though the sentence is shorter than we had hoped, we hope the length of this sentence doesn’t mean another family and community will experience a repeat of these senseless actions. We hope that he can get the help he needs as he continues to serve his sentence,” Griffith said.

“It's very difficult because it was not an intentional act, but the consequences were severe,” defense attorney Paul Mack, who represented Curreli-Hatfield, said. “I think it was fair and reasonable. I think [the judge] took into account Claudio's heartfelt apology. He took responsibility at the plea hearing. He took responsibility yesterday at the sentencing.”

He notes the sentencing guidelines in this case were two to seven years.

Judge Stephanie Porter also ordered the defendant to make restitution payments to both the owner of the stolen car and one of the other drivers who was hit.

Antoinette Powell owned the 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen and tells WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol that she was bedridden at the time of the theft, and still has not been able to replace her car, now totaled.

See full statement from Kim Griffith:

"'If anyone needed a genuine friend, they were so lucky to have your mother.' -Terry Griffith

My mom always made sure to tell me I was the best thing she ever did. She was my best friend and biggest supporter. She was an auntie, second mother, and true friend – “Ms. Bonnie” to so many.

She also worked tirelessly to serve others working with agencies such as DSS,DJS, DDA, & BHA, so the irony of the fact that she could have worked to serve the defendant through one of these agencies is not lost on us.

Though the sentence is shorter than we had hoped, we hope the length of this sentence doesn’t mean another family and community will experience a repeat of these senseless actions. We hope that he can get the help he needs as he continues to serve his sentence.

We would like to thank Danielle and the team at the State’s Attorney’s Office and Blanche at Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center Inc. for their work to find justice for Bonnie Griffith. I personally would like to thank my family and friends for the incredible outpouring of support and love you have given over the last year. It is truly a testament to what an amazing woman my mom was.

Nothing will give us the answer we really want, which is to bring my mother back, so we are turning to healing and taking care of each other as we continue to honor my mother, Bonnie Griffith."