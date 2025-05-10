1 dead after collision involving stolen vehicle, 3 suspects at large

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal collision involving four vehicles in Jessup.

Friday afternoon, police say a 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling on Guilford Road when it crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to pass a 2021 Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla was trying to make a left turn onto Twelve Sons Court. The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, then sideswiped a 2010 Honda fit, before colliding head-on with a 2021 Honda Civic.

Police say four juveniles fled the Hyundai on foot. One of them was injured and was taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition.

The other three remain at large.

Police determined the Hyundai was stolen.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a woman, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been filed.