Sheriff: "Will not get in the middle of a civil dispute between landowners and the Piedmont group"

WESTMINSTER, Md. — One Maryland Sheriff says he nor his deputies will be involved in a civil showdown between private landowners and members of the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), working on behalf of the Piedmont Reliability Project.

Recently PSEG took more than 100 private property owners across Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties, to federal court in an attempt to conduct environmental surveys on their land.

Officials claim miles of new power lines are required because Maryland imports 40 percent of its energy, meaning there isn't enough power currently generated to sustain the state's long-term needs.

The proposed power line route is 150 feet wide and 70 miles long, spanning beyond Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick County to Parkton in Baltimore County.

Without completed environmental surveys, the project cannot start.

PSEG said they offered $1000 to temporarily step foot on these properties, but in many cases, permission was either denied or requests went unanswered.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees issued a statement Tuesday morning saying "Our office will not get in the middle of a civil dispute between landowners and the Piedmont group. We will not respond and enforce a civil court order to allow the Piedmont group onto anyone's property."

The Sheriff also stressed he would not authorize any deputies to work off-duty with PSEG to force compliance.

"There was a request made by the group to have off duty or reimbursable deputies respond with them and make contact with landowners so surveying could be done," said DeWees. "This will not be approved under any circumstance."

PSEG sent a response to WMAR-2 News, denying they sought police assistance.

“PSEG has not reached out to any law enforcement agency to request that members of law enforcement accompany project team members on private property when contacting landowners," the statement reads.

As it stands now, the court is giving PSEG time to serve all affected property owners.

Once that happens, owners will have one week to file a response. PSEG then has 72 hours to reply, at which point a ruling will be issued.

Republican state lawmakers representing Carroll County, put out their own letter opposing PSEG's actions.

PSEG insists granting permission to survey does not amount to an easement obligation, nor the surrender of eminent domain.

Baltimore and Frederick Counties have each filed interventions with Maryland's Public Service Commission to delay the project.

In November the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) released a study indicating the project could disrupt over 500 acres of state forests and wetlands.

PSEG conceded in October the chosen route was not the best option environmentally, yet it's believed to require fewer conservation easements, impacting less homes and communities.

