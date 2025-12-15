Redistricting not a high priority for most Marylanders, according to new poll

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Institute of Politics released results from a poll on Monday, sharing that a top priority for Marylanders heading into 2026 is the cost of healthcare.

More than 3 in 4 respondents called it a high priority, followed closely by the quality of K-12 public education, and reducing crime and improving public safety.

Just 27% of respondents to the UMBC poll said that redrawing congressional district lines is a top priority.

This comes as Maryland appears to have slowed down an attempt at redistricting, with the Governor appointing a Redistricting Advisory Commission to discuss the idea early in November.

The UMBC poll found that 17% of the people they polled, had paid no attention to the redistricting efforts.

30% said they paid a lot of attention, and 47% said they paid some or a little.

Of that 77%, who paid at least a little attention, a plurality say they don't like it and it shouldn't be done.

Additionally, 63% of respondents said they'd prefer that redistricting be done by a nonpartisan, independent commission.