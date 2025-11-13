Maryland Republicans push back on potential redistricting plan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Republicans are criticizing a potential plan to redraw the state's congressional maps, calling it a partisan move by Democratic Governor Wes Moore.

Senator Steve Hershey, who represents Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne's counties, voiced strong opposition to the redistricting effort.

"We are seeing what's going on in this mid cycle redistricting. It is a highly partisan act that the governor has taken forward," Hershey said.

Moore has repeatedly stated he's seeking fair maps for Maryland, but Republicans remain skeptical of his intentions. They argue the current maps are already unfair to their party.

Senator Justin Ready, representing Carroll and Frederick counties, expressed frustration with the potential for an all-Democratic congressional delegation.

"It's insanity to say that we should not have any Republicans in our federal delegation at all," Ready said.

When asked about the possibility of creating maps that could result in an 8-0 Democratic majority in Maryland's House delegation, Moore defended his approach.

"Then the Republicans should support democracy and they should support my process and my emphasis in saying we want to have a bipartisan commission to listen to the people and make sure that the people's will is heard and when people are speaking and saying they want to have fair maps in this process than that is exactly what we will deliver in the state of Maryland," Moore said.

Republicans have suggested Moore may call a special legislative session to address redistricting, which the governor has not ruled out. If such a session occurs, Republicans plan to introduce legislation they believe would create a fairer redistricting process.

Delegate Jason Buckel of Allegany County outlined the Republican proposal.

"Our bill would eliminate that once and for all and it would return us to fair districts in a bipartisan process and eliminate some of the heightened angry politicization of the congressional redistricting process," Buckel said.

Moore's redistricting commission is scheduled to meet for the second time Friday, where it will hear from Maryland residents about whether they support moving forward with the redistricting process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.