Marylanders voice concerns over congressional redistricting in first public hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time in Maryland's redistricting process, residents got to share their opinions on potentially redrawing congressional maps during a two-hour public Zoom meeting.

Maryland currently has a 7-to-1 Democratic advantage in its congressional delegation. The majority of speakers who participated in the virtual hearing opposed redrawing the maps if it would limit Republican representation.

Marylanders raise concerns about congressional redistricting at public hearing Marylanders raise concerns about congressional redistricting at public hearing

"Districts drawn around real communities rather than political advantage help citizens feel that their interests not partisanship drive the process," Chuck Thompson said.

Shannon Wright expressed stronger opposition to any changes.

"To anyone on this panel who votes for redistricting, shame on you," Wright said.

Thomas Chleboski highlighted the challenges facing Republican voters in the state.

"I recognize that if I want my views represented, I probably have to move to West Virginia or Pennsylvania or maybe to the Eastern Shore," Chleboski said.

Some participants supported redrawing the maps, citing changes made in other states.

"We have to stand up in this moment and move forward with this redistricting," Hadley Anthony said.

Brandon Tucker from Color of Change also voiced support for the redistricting effort.

"Color of Change is in strong support of redistricting," Tucker said.

Questions arose about the legitimacy of the commission's work when U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks, who chairs the commission, left the Zoom meeting when the first speaker began talking. Former Attorney General Brian Frosh closed out the meeting. Alsobrooks' office has not responded to questions about whether she remained on the call.

State Delegate Ryan Nowrocki pointed out accessibility concerns with the virtual format.

"The process in and of itself in this commission needs to be fair. I had a meeting the other night with farmers in Baltimore County and they pointed out to me that they, even in Baltimore County, they still don't have broadband access. So we are at the core right from the start disenfranchising folks from being able to participate in the process when the only way to do so is via Zoom meeting," Nowrocki said.

The commission is scheduled to meet again next Tuesday. No in-person meetings have been announced so far.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.