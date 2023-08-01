Watch Now
New agency investigating 'spying' allegations as Council members talk about new servers

Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 2:37 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 14:37:01-04

Harford County Councilmember Aaron Penman says he's spoken with the Council president about the possibility of getting servers that are separate from the Executive Administration.

This comes afterCounty Executive Bob Cassilly's office released a response to allegations that he'd "spied" on the councilmember, Sheriff Jeff Gahler and others.

"It is well within the authority of the Executive Branch, when faced with allegations of wrongdoing by its own directors or employees, to conduct an examination of the electronic communications located on Harford County servers of the Councilmember accusing a County employee of improper use of County funds," read a part of the statement.

"I was really disappointed by his response," said Penman to WMAR-2 News on Tuesday morning.

He added that he thought the statement was "full of misinformation" and that he had been very transparent and "would've been happy to help with that investigation [into the misappropriated funds]."

The Harford County State's Attorney's Office has also confirmed that they've handed the investigation to the Office of the State Prosecutor.

"As a result of this review and in an effort to encourage a transparent and independent investigation and prosecution determination," they said in a statement, "State's Attorney Healey has referred this matter to the Office of the State Prosecutor, who has the legislative authority to investigate and prosecute these types of alleged crimes."

