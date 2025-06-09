Maryland leads lawsuit seeking to stop ATF from returning seized machine gun parts

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is starting off the week by filing another lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

As is customary with Brown, he's joined by a coalition of other Democratic led states, who've sued the federal government at every turn.

This week they want a federal court to stop the ATF from redistributing a gun part known as Forced Reset Triggers (FRT's).

These devices are capable of converting regular firearms into machine gun like weapons.

Under the previous Biden Presidency, FRT's were federally prohibited with many owners having theirs seized by the ATF.

This triggered multiple lawsuits, including one in Texas, where a federal judge appointed by former President George W. Bush ruled FRT's don't qualify as machine guns under federal law.

Meanwhile, a second judge in New York, appointed by Biden, ruled federal law does ban FRT's.

Upon retaking office, Trump led the ATF in settling the Texas lawsuit, in which the government agreed to seize enforcing FRT laws.

As part of the agreement, the feds vowed to return some FRT's recovered in the past.

Brown and company claim the move would fuel more gun violence, resulting in extra tax dollars being spent on treating casualties of firearm related injuries.

"In 2024, Plaintiff State Maryland expended $60.3M treating 3,549 patients with firearm related injuries in its state, a cost that will increase if the Redistribution Policy takes effect," Brown wrote in the lawsuit. "Each fatal shooting in Baltimore can cost taxpayers $2,427,333 and each non-fatal shooting can cost taxpayers $1,509,434."

With more gun crime, Brown believes the chances of mass shootings increase.

He cited one example, a December 2024 shooting along Loch Raven Boulevard in Baltimore County, that left one person dead and nine others injured.

Although no arrests have been made linked directly to the shooting, Brown highlights a traffic stop near the crime scene, two days later, that turned up a loaded AK-47 with a Glock switch.

In February Baltimore City took Glock to court over switch sales.

This is the latest in a slew of recent cases revolving around gun control and gun rights in Maryland.

Just last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a state ban on assault weapons and semiautomatic rifles to remain intact.

In January the justices also denied a request to strike down Maryland's Handgun Qualification License (HQL) requirements for gun owners.

However, the high court did rule last year that adding bump stocks to semiautomatic firearms does not amount to a machine gun.

That opinion could bode well on appeal in the event a preliminary injunction is issued against the government, considering gun control advocates presented similar arguments about bump stocks that Brown is now making against FRT's.

Brown's lawsuits have mostly come through courts in Maryland or New England who've shown more favor toward left leaning causes as evidenced by the many injunctions they've already placed since Trump's return to the White House.

Some cases have since been overturned, while others continue to play out in court.