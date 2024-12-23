Police recover AK-47 from stolen car during traffic stop in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Parkville mass shooting.

Jaquan McCain, 20, was apprehended during a traffic stop near Meteor Court and Cloister Road on December 19.

Police say the traffic stop happened while conducting a high-visibility enforcement operation in the area in response to the Parkville mass shooting, which occurred on December 17.

Officers found multiple 'Illegal items', which included a stolen car, a loaded AK-47, an AK-47 magazine containing 10 rounds of ammo, and a 'Glock switch.'

McCain is being held without bail on multiple gun charges.

Police say they are still searching for suspects and ask anyone with information to call 410-887-4636.