SCOTUS allows MD Handgun Qualification License requirement for firearms to stand

The US Supreme Court has declined to hear arguments over whether Maryland's Handgun Qualification License (HQL) is a violation of the Second Amendment.

On Monday, the country's highest court denied a petition from Maryland Shall Issue, Inc. to review the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's August ruling, that the HQL requirement is constitutional.

"This is great news for Maryland and common-sense gun laws," said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The gun rights advocacy group that requested the petition also released a statement following the announcement.

"With respect to the HQL case, that is the end of the road for this particular case, but it is far from the final word on the issue," they wrote in a social media post.

Brown adds in his statement, "Thoughts and prayers are not enough—Maryland's Handgun Qualification Licensing Law is a key tool in our fight to end gun violence."