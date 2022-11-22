Looking at Baltimore City's homicides, with 300th recorded murder

With Baltimore City police recording it's 300th homicide this year, we're taking a closer look at the numbers, and what this means.

While the death of a man shot in April of this year is listed as number 300, he is the 284th murder victim stemming from an incident this year.

RELATED: Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Sixteen victims have been recorded this year, but were shot, injured or went missing as far back as 1966.

These include Akia Eggleston, who went missing in 2017, and the baby she was expecting. Though her body hasn't been found, her disappearance was declared a homicide earlier this year and a man arrested for their murders.

This also includes Samuel Lee Bent, who was shot in 1966, at the age of 19 and paralyzed. He was 74 years old when he died of the injuries from that shooting, according to the medical examiner, who classified Bent's death as a homicide this year.

More than 90% of the homicide victims recorded this year were men. There is one victim who's gender has not been identified.

The average age of men killed is just under 32 years old, and the average age of women killed is just over 34.

Here's a look at the distribution of ages.

We've also taken a look at the distribution by district that is investigating.

The Southern police district has seen the most homicides, and the Central police district has seen the least. This holds both when only including incidents from 2022, and including previous years incidents.

For these 300 homicides, we know of only 53 arrests made. For these arrests, it took an average of 93.96 days between the date of the incident and the date of the arrest.

We've also been attempting to track how the victims knew the people charged with their murders.

Most of these relationships are unknown, either not discussed in charging documents or we didn't get the charging documents (38), of those that we have, the most common person charged was a significant other. We found that to be the case in four arrests.

In three other arrests, there was some significant other relationship between the victim and the person arrested. For example, in two of these cases it appears former and/or current partners were involved in the incidents.

At this time last year, Baltimore City had already hit 303 homicides recorded.