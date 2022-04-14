BPD: Akia Eggleston's disappearance officially ruled homicide

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have officially ruled the disappearance of 22-year-old Akia Eggleston, a homicide.

The news comes more than two-months after detectives arrested Michael Robertson in Michigan, in connection with the case.

Arrest made in the case of Akia Eggleston, a pregnant Baltimore woman missing since 2017

It was May 3, 2017 when Eggleston was last seen or heard from.

She was last spotted on surveillance camera stopping at a bank near the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore.

Her friends and family became concerned when she didn't show up for her own baby shower four days later.

Eggleston was eight months pregnant with her second child, at the time she went missing. Prosecutors say Robertson was the father of the unborn child, but had also been seeing another woman who he recently had a child with.

Cell phone records suggest Robertson was the last person with Eggleston near her home in Cherry Hill, the night she went missing.

Her body has never been found, and how she died remains unclear.