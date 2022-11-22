Man dies from injuries suffered in April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries.

His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.

It's the eighth consecutive year that the City has reached the grim milestone.

Just one day ago, the Baltimore Police Department reclassified two previous murder cases that would've put the total at 302.

At this point in 2021, the City reported 303 homicides.

There have also been 640 non-fatal shootings this year, which is three ahead of last year's pace.