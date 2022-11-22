Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man dies from injuries suffered in April shooting, marking City's 300th homicide

crime scene generic
Michael Seitz
crime scene generic
Posted at 9:38 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 09:38:21-05

BALTIMORE — A 24-year-old man shot this past April died Monday as result of his injuries.

His death marks Baltimore City's 300th reported homicide in 2022.

It's the eighth consecutive year that the City has reached the grim milestone.

Just one day ago, the Baltimore Police Department reclassified two previous murder cases that would've put the total at 302.

MORE: BPD reclassifies two deadly shooting cases, leaving City's homicide total at 299

At this point in 2021, the City reported 303 homicides.

There have also been 640 non-fatal shootings this year, which is three ahead of last year's pace.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices