Jessup resident pistol whipped, robbed at their own home after arranging Facebook Marketplace sale

JESSUP, Md. — A Jessup resident was pistol whipped and robbed at their own home after arranging to sell an iPad off Facebook Marketplace.

It happened around 6:30pm Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrapin Crossing.

The victim told police the suspect was supposed to meet at their home to purchase the iPad, but ended up getting assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries to the face from being hit with the gun.

Not much is known about the suspect, other than they fled in a Kia Optima driven by an unknown accomplice.

Anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

It's the latest of multiple similar incidents in the state that have stemmed from arranged online sales.

Just last month, two people set up a meeting to sell a coat at the Starbucks in Gambrills.

Instead the victims were met by a masked man who allegedly pulled up his shirt with a handgun showing.

In October two people in Harford County bought cars on Facebook Marketplace, only for the sellers to steal them back.

Turns out one car was a rental and the other was stolen. Both had bogus titles.

Then Back in June an off-duty police officer tried buying a Playstation 4 online, but shot the supposed seller after they tried to rob him.

Police Departments including in Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties have since offered up their station houses for residents to safely complete transactions.