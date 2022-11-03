Baltimore County Police provide safe areas for social media transactions

BALTIMORE COUNTY — If you're buying or selling something online through social media sites, the process may be easy, but the meeting up with a stranger for the swap can be a bit scary.

Baltimore County Police have created safe spots for just that.

You may feel like somebody's watching you, but this time it'll be for a good reason.

They're called the Transaction Safe Zones, places Baltimore County Police have designated to ensure a safe swap for those buying or selling something online.

"Basically throughout my entire childhood when we would talk about things like Craigslist or like Facebook Marketplace, my parents would be like its not safe or something bad could happen cause you don't really know who you're meeting up with,” said Stephen Jurist, who is skeptical of online shopping.

Buying or selling something on a website can be a bit stressful, picking a location, meeting someone you don't know, and doing the swap.

That's why Baltimore County Police are providing locations to ease that worry with transaction safe zones.

"The police department recognized that people needed to have a safe location to conduct these internet transactions and it’s so much safer than bringing someone back to your home or to even a mall parking lot cause you don't know exactly what is out there,” said Gladys Brown, the Baltimore County Police Public Information Officer.

Officers won't be interfering in the sale, just providing a comfortable setting where people can simply drive up, make the exchange and leave.

For some, utilizing this space will provide a peace of mind, especially with holiday shopping around the corner, many will be buying gifts off websites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

“It's really convenient for everybody, family members and stuff you need that for your safety. In the past, I know there was a lot of issues with people, you know ,like doing online shopping especially getting products from people you can't really trust,” said Stephen Chance, an online shopper.

Some say they keep it simple and just get items shipped to their house.

"I’m too old to do all the foolishness, I haven't gotten there. I have them delivered to my house, because of our ages we are home, retired,” said Joanne Calvert, an online shopper.

For those that do trust the meet-up exchange, there are 12 safe zones located at 10 police precincts, the Baltimore County Police Headquarters and the Randallstown substation.

