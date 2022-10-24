Fraudsters using Facebook Marketplace

BEL AIR, Md. — One buyer found a 2019 Honda CR-V on Facebook Marketplace.

The other found a Jeep Compass from the same year.

In both instances, the vehicles were priced at roughly $10,000 below their market value.

“One of those deals where it sounds too good to be true,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “Here the people found the car that they wanted. They travelled out of state up to the Philadelphia area, made a cash transaction for the vehicle.”

$16,000 for the Honda and $13,000 for the Jeep, cash on the spot, and both came with clear titles during the exchange.

Once the victims purchased the vehicles and brought them back to Maryland, little did they know the scammers would be soon to follow.

“Overnight, in each instance, the car was recovered, stolen back from the person. We suspect the person they bought it from. Everyone using fictitious information,” added Gahler.

Police suspect the scammers used tracking devices or the owner’s information to lead them to the Honda here along durham road in fallston.

It was later learned it had been stolen from New York City to begin with.

The Jeep taken from Pulaski Highway in Edgewood was a rental car.

Both of those ‘clear’ titles were clearly as bogus as the sellers behind both of the vehicles.

This advice comes for free.

“If you can, buy from a dealer. Obviously, if you’re working with a car dealer, you know you can trust the transaction,” said Gahler, “Be a little more skeptical if you’re dealing with a private sale and then again, stay away from cash.”