Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong at a Starbucks parking lot in Gambrills.

Anne Arundel County Police say two people arranged to sell a coat to an online buyer outside the coffee shop on Brandermill Road.

When they got there Monday night, the victims were met by a masked man who allegedly pulled up his shirt with a handgun showing.

The victims surrendered the coat, at which point the suspect got into a light-colored Honda and fled the scene.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say meeting an online buyer or seller is common, but can also be dangerous or lead to a scam.

"If you are going to buy/sell online, consider meeting your buyer/seller at one of our four district stations," Anne Arundel County Police said in a press release. "Meeting a seller/buyer in person following an e-commerce transaction has become increasingly common, however it can also be dangerous. All stations are monitored 24/7 by video surveillance, and may help to avoid a scam or dangerous encounter."

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.