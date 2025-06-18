Is the Harbor Splash still a go this weekend? Depends on the rain

BALTIMORE — As part of its commitment to a healthier harbor, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore continues its daily water quality tests during the recreational season and leading up to its second annual Harbor Splash.

Last year, more than 100 people took the plunge for the inaugural event to show that the Harbor was once swimmable again, for the first time in 40 years.

Unfortunately, recent rains have skewed things in a not-so-positive direction.

"The big issue is storm water runoff. All of the rain coming from all the hard surfaces in the city is making its way to the harbor, and sometimes that does include sewage overflows," Allison Blood, senior manager of environmental projects with the partnership said.

The nonprofit tests five locations along the harbor, including at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point where the event is scheduled to take place again.

"Other sites are failing, and it rained more on Monday and it rained a lot last night, so we expect to see failing scores today [at Fells Point]" Blood said.

It takes 24 hours for results to come in.

"We're holding our breath for Thursday, but it's the nature of the game," she added.

The daily water testing is time consuming and costly, but its an effort the Partnership makes in order to ease concerns and continue to combat the perception that the Harbor is not safe.

"There's so much life in the harbor. We do know that it's an uphill battle to change the majority of people's perspective, but we're here for it," Blood said.

The Partnership plans a final water test on Friday morning to ensure safety, though the event could be canceled earlier depending on continued rainfall and the levels of fecal bacteria detected.

"Also, it has to look like you want to get in it and when it's rained, sediment, trash, debris can come and infiltrate the harbor and just not make it an enjoyable body of water to jump in,"Blood said.

Despite the sold-out follow-up event, not everyone is eager to take the plunge.

Recent events, such as a 5,000 diesel oil spill and a sewage leak in Brewer's Hill have caused some to question if now is the right time.

When asked if he would ever jump into the Baltimore Harbor, Domingo Sensei replied, " I probably wouldn't do it ever, you know, it's a very, contaminated situation."

Joshua Baker from Dundalk, who walks by the Inner Harbor nearly every day with his son, shared similar hesitations.

"I'd like for the harbor splash to be successful and great and clean, but I don't know if realistically it is that clean," he said. "I'm not a scientist, so I'm just going by my gut feeling."

They told WMAR-2 News it would take some time, and continued reports of good harbor health, to even consider swimming in the harbor a possibility.

If the event is canceled, Blood says they're working to reschedule within the next month. However, the later in the summer it gets, the less likely conditions will be ideal for a dip.