DPW addresses Brewers Hill sewage leak that threatened Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) responded to reports of sewage entering a storm drain in the Brewers Hill community Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the discharge wasn't coming from a City building, but from a privately owned with an "improper connection" to a storm drain in the 3700 block of Toone Street.

DPW says they're working with the Maryland Department of the Environment to make sure the property owner stops the pollution.

They also want to ensure there is no environmental impact on the harbor.

