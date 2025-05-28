ICE accuses Howard County of freeing convicted rapist days after violating probation

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — ICE alleges Howard County corrections officials freed a convicted rapist illegally in the country.

Alex Yonatan Flores-Arce, a 20-year-old Honduran man, first crossed the U.S. border in March 2019 via El Paso, Texas.

Last October police arrested him on a warrant for second-degree rape.

In April 2025, Flores-Arce was convicted and sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by five-years of supervised probation.

Howard County Circuit Court judge Lara Weathersbee only ordered Flores-Arce to serve 193 days of his sentence.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer, in hopes they could take custody of Flores-Arce upon release.

Howard County has long refused to cooperate with ICE, leading Flores-Arce to be let loose on May 5.

Three days later Flores-Arce was rearrested for violating probation, only to be released May 22 on his own recognizance, despite being a registered Tier III Sex Offender.

Federal agents were there waiting to arrest him after being allowed to walk out of the Howard County Detention Center.

ICE

“The decision by Howard County Detention Center to ignore our immigration detainer and release a removable individual with an egregious criminal history undermines public safety and put Maryland communities at risk,” said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker. “This failure is not an isolated incident, but part of a concerning pattern we see all too often."

We've reached out to Howard County for comment, and have yet to hear back.

In March 2021 the County terminated an agreement with ICE to house federal detainees.

Earlier this year, WMAR-2 News reported on a study finding Maryland as the tenth leading nation in the country for ignoring ICE detainers.

The Howard County Detention Center was listed among American corrections facilities who've released undocumented migrants previously charged and/or convicted of murder.

According to ICE, they still arrested a record 153 undocumented sex offenders last year.

Flores-Arce's arrest is the latest example of recent ICE enforcement in our area.

On Tuesday the agency released video of agents swarming a group of suspected illegal migrants outside a Baltimore store.

When you call our Tip Line, we listen!



A tip from the public led to the arrests of five illegal aliens near a big-box home improvement store in Baltimore May 20.



🎥Watch the action-packed arrest video.



☎️Report suspicious criminal activity: 866-DHS-2-ICE pic.twitter.com/FrqYV3wKoi — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 28, 2025

ICE did not reveal where the encounter occurred, but said they received a public tip "near a big-box home improvement store."

Five people ended up being arrested.

