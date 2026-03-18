How'd they Vote? The Utility RELIEF Act

Key Points on the Bill:

Democratic leadership in Maryland unveiled this energy plan on Friday, March 13.

It aims to lower utility bills, hold utility companies more accountable, modernize the electric grid with advanced transmission Technologies, place guardrails on data centers, and streamline energy assistance programs for low-income families.

There is no direct cross-file in the Senate, but according to administration officials, SB841 is expected to be amended to conform to this bill.

How'd they vote?

Here's the party breakdown of the vote, as of March 17, 2026:

Ten Republicans joined 98 Democrats to vote for the bill. Here's a look at how each delegate voted.

The bill was heavily amended following the bill hearing and testimony, so no organization testified on the current version of the bill.

Full Text of the Bill:

Here's the full text of the 104-page bill:

HB1532 - Third Reading