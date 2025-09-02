Gov. Wes Moore taking heat from White House for trip celebrating wife's 50th

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson on Tuesday morning reposted a Daily Mail story, slamming Gov. Wes Moore for a weekend vacation in Italy.

"The crime crisis ravaging your city is no problem at all when you can jet off to an Italy yacht vacation," wrote Jackson on X.

Unfortunately for residents of Baltimore, this isn't their reality. Yet, Wes (wannabe President) Moore insists there's no crime problem and he doesn't need help! https://t.co/6TBcLSWP1T — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) September 2, 2025

David Turner, a spokesperson for Moore, said in response to a request for comment, "The Governor paid for a trip to celebrate his wife’s 50th birthday."

The Daily Mail reports that the vacation was at the home of famous actor George Clooney, who has previously praised Moore as a possible Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

"He is smart," said Clooney of Moore to CNN's Jake Tapper in April. "I think he's the guy that's handled this tragedy in Baltimore beautifully," referring to the Key Bridge collapse.

"He's a proper leader," Clooney added of Moore.

Jackson also referred to Moore's potential candidacy, calling him a "wannabe President."

This new bashing from the White House comes after Governor Moore and President Trump spent much of last week trading insults.

Trump, after bringing the National Guard into DC, has threatened to pull in the National Guard to other cities he sees as crime-ridden, including Baltimore and Chicago.

Earlier Tuesday, he posted his ire about Chicago in particular.

Truth Social

On Monday, he also called out Moore and called Baltimore a "Crime Drenched City."

Truth Social

Baltimore's crime has actually come down over the last couple of years.

At this point in the year, property crimes are down more than 11% from the same time last year, and violent crime is down more than 17%, according to Baltimore Police Department data.

Non-fatal shootings are down 21% and homicides are down nearly 30%.

Despite these historic reductions, Baltimore still saw about 34.5 murders per 100,000 population in 2024.