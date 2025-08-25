"Baltimore is a horrible, horrible deathbed," President Trump criticizes Baltimore, Governor Moore

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After signing executive orders on Monday morning, President Donald Trump took aim at Baltimore and Maryland Governor Wes Moore while taking questions from gathered reporters.

"Baltimore is a horrible, horrible deathbed," he said. "It's a deathbed."



Pres. Trump comments on Moore, Baltimore WATCH: Trump's comments on Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore

He addressed Governor Moore's invitation to come walk through Baltimore.

"He meant it in a derogatory tone," said President Trump. "I'm the President of the United States. Clean up your crime, and I'll walk with you."

Baltimore City's overall crime rate has come down since 2023, and homicides have decreased tremendously since 2022.

President Trump also said that he'd had a positive experience meeting Governor Moore at the Army-Navy game in December.

Trump recalled Moore telling him, "Sir, you're the greatest president in my lifetime."

"lol," responded Gov. Wes Moore on his personal X account. "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

"He doesn't have what it takes," Trump added about Moore. "He's doing a bad job."