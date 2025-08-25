Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Baltimore is a horrible, horrible deathbed," President Trump criticizes Baltimore, Governor Moore

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — After signing executive orders on Monday morning, President Donald Trump took aim at Baltimore and Maryland Governor Wes Moore while taking questions from gathered reporters.

"Baltimore is a horrible, horrible deathbed," he said. "It's a deathbed."


WATCH: Trump's comments on Baltimore, Gov. Wes Moore
Pres. Trump comments on Moore, Baltimore

He addressed Governor Moore's invitation to come walk through Baltimore.

RELATED: Trump responds to Maryland Governor on Truth Social: 'If Wes Moore needs help, I will send in the troops'

"He meant it in a derogatory tone," said President Trump. "I'm the President of the United States. Clean up your crime, and I'll walk with you."

Baltimore City's overall crime rate has come down since 2023, and homicides have decreased tremendously since 2022.

President Trump also said that he'd had a positive experience meeting Governor Moore at the Army-Navy game in December.

Trump recalled Moore telling him, "Sir, you're the greatest president in my lifetime."

"lol," responded Gov. Wes Moore on his personal X account. "Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President."

"He doesn't have what it takes," Trump added about Moore. "He's doing a bad job."

