Everything you need to know about Crossover Day in Annapolis

Today is Crossover Day in Annapolis, which translates to a very hectic day for state lawmakers. But what is Crossover Day? And what does it mean for you?

We've got you covered.

What is Crossover Day?

Crossover Day is the 69th day of the General Assembly session and the day by which bills are supposed to cross over to the opposite chamber.

A bill is introduced in either the House of Delegates or the Senate, the two chambers of the Maryland General Assembly (similar to Congress).

For it to have the best chance of passing in a given year, it needs to make it through committee hearings and votes, a second reader, and then pass on a full vote on the floor of the chamber, called third reader, all before midnight on Crossover Day.

The bill is then sent to the opposite chamber, to go through the whole process over again.

Is a bill dead if it doesn't cross over before midnight tonight?

Typically, yes. However, if there's a bill that lawmakers deem important enough, they can send it and it will start in the opposite chamber's Rules committee.

What's passed so far?

Bills have been advancing for weeks now, but with the deadline tonight things are moving quickly.

This is a round-up of some of the bills we've been covering that have advanced, with links for you to better understand how they could impact you and the state:



Bills will continue to come up for amendment, debate, and vote through the night. We'll take another look at what's passed and what failed tomorrow, after the midnight deadline.

And if you want to find your representatives in the Maryland General Assembly to tell them how you feel about a particular bill, you can look up that information here.