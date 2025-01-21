Lawmakers consider bill to strengthen penalties for retail theft

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Law enforcement from Prince George's County pushed for a bill creating a harsher sentence for people convicted of retail crime.

Currently, those convicted typically end up with misdemeanors if the value of the items stolen is under $1,000.

This bill would make retail theft a felony if the person steals more than $1,500 worth of products in the same manner within 90 days, regardless of where the theft occurs.

"Oftentimes once we take them into custody we charge them formally, they go before a commissioner because the dollar amount is minuscule, they are back on the street," said Police Chief Tyrone Collington with the Bladensburg Police Department.

Law enforcement says these people are aware of the dollar amount to stay within a misdemeanor charge and will routinely stay under it in case they're caught.

"They're professionals, so they know that when they go in there, they know they have a calculated list of what items they need that they can go unload on the street on the black market," said Collington.

The proposed punishments break down like this.

For $1,500 to $25,000 in product, the penalty is up to five years in jail or a fine up to $10,000 or both.

For $25,000 to $100,000 in product, the penalty is up to 10 years in jail or a fine up to $15,000 or both.

Anything over $100,000 is up to 20 years and up to $25,000 in a fine or both.

The bill is sponsored by Democrats and has Republican co-sponsors in the House.