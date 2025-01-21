MD lawmakers push for expansion of prescription drug affordability board

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A coalition of hundreds of organizations are pushing for the expansion of the prescription drug affordability board.

Currently, the board can set upper payment limits for medications purchased by state and local governments.

"Our board is ready to do so for state and local governments but we need to give that board the ability to do so for all Marylanders," said Vinny Demarco with Maryland Health Care for All.

The board formed in 2019, so far it has yet to set upper price limits for prescription drugs but the group says it is close on two.

There is a lengthy review process before limits can be set.

"Unlike other products, I can't shop around for the lowest prices. The fact that drugs do not have market competitors should not be the determining factor in pricing," said Delegate Bonnie Cullison, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

Patient advocate Erica Miller started taking a medication to get a control on her ADHD.

"It was life changing, my focus and my performance at work improved and my career took off," said Miller.

For her, the rising costs became too much when she lost her health insurance.

"Suddenly, I was facing a $600 bill at the pharmacy," said Miller.

She believes it ultimately lead to her losing her job when a less effective alternative medication was prescribed.

"Drugs do not work if people cannot afford them," said Miller.

The board is expecting to make its first upper payment limits this summer.

If this bill passes, it can set limits commercial insurance is allowed to pay starting in the summer of 2026.

The bill does not have a hearing in either committee yet.