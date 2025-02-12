MD lawmakers consider bill to ban 'forever chemicals' in pesticides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Polyfluoroalkyl substances or 'PFAS' for short are chemicals that last forever.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these chemicals can cause health issues in people.

"We do not need another chemical contaminating our food, our bodies, our water, that could cause us cancer," said Bonnie Raindrop with Maryland Pesticide Education Network.

The bill would eliminate the use of pesticides that contain these forever chemicals as the active ingredients.

"We do phase out over time and we start with what would be the vulnerable populations like schools, hospitals, daycares," said Sean Lynch, the project director at Maryland Pesticide Education Network.

PFAS have harmed multiple communities in our state.

Earlier this year, Harford County schools were left using water bottles because PFAS were found in its drinking water wells.

"It's unknown how bad it really is but we do know that as water systems are being tested for our drinking water, wells are being tested increasingly they're finding PFAS at high levels of what are well beyond what the EPA considers to be safe," said Raindrop.

In Focus: What the EPA understands about PFAS so far What the EPA understands about PFAS

People against the bill claim it takes a tool away from farmers to protect their crops.

Adding that without these chemicals, we could see an increase in pest infestations from things like rats, roaches and mosquitoes.

Also, saying these pesticides go through testing by the EPA to gain approval.

Of the 14,000 pesticides registered in the state, proponents say about 1,000 include forever chemicals.

RELATED: Maryland sues Gore-Tex for use of forever chemicals in the area

Proponents for the bill are confident it can get to the governor's desk this year after failing last session.

"The awareness of PFAS forever chemicals has really risen to a much higher level of notice by the public," said Raindrop.

The bill was filed late last year, supporters are hopeful an early filing will get it through the finish line.