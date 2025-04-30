Carroll County Public Schools granted Blueprint waiver, meaning no layoffs for now

WESTMINSTER, Md. — For now Carroll County Public Schools will avoid having to layoff or reassign dozens of staff members.

The new development comes after Maryland's Blueprint Accountability & Implementation Board (AIB) granted the school system a waiver.

Carroll County Schools said they're experiencing a more than 86 percent increase in Compensatory Education students qualifying for free and reduced price meals.

That represents a significant 33.6 percent gap compared to the statewide average, which in turn impacts what resources the County allocates towards a Blueprint that's formulated on a per-pupil basis.

The school system was already digging themselves out of a staffing shortage, stemming from prior budget cuts, predating the Blueprint.

Without a waiver, Carroll County Schools would've somehow had to find a way to fund 50 percent of its Blueprint mandate by next school year.

That share would've increased to 100 percent come the 2026-2027 school year.

Seeking a waiver was the school system's last resort, as last month Carroll County's Board of Commissioners appeared hesitant to provide the extra funding.

With the approved waiver, the school system has until fiscal year 2028 to meet minimum funding requirements, meaning nearly 200 school based positions can be retained.

"We know that the Blueprint is not one size fits all," said AIB Chair Isiah “Ike” Leggett. The AIB found the increase in compensatory education students is significant and that changing the status of approximately 200 full-time equivalent positions in a single school year will likely create an environment that interferes with effective teaching and learning."

Prior to granting the waiver, Leggett said the Board heard from over 1,300 Carroll County constituents.

“This agreement does not solve the long-term issues associated with the implementation of the Blueprint, but it does grant a critical additional year of digesting the local impact of the statewide implementation by the Governor, General Assembly, and statewide other decision makers in what must be an ongoing discussion,” said Delegate Chris Tomlinson, District 5, who serves as Carroll County Delegation Chair.

The issuance of a waiver came with some conditions.

One requires Carroll County Public Schools to code all compensatory education and multilingual learner expenditures at the school level by February 1, 2026.

The school system also has to provide written progress updates to the AIB every six months.



