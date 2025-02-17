Carroll County Public Schools expected to cut 90 positions, transfer several others

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A significant staff shakeup is underway within the Carroll County Public School System.

According to the Superintendent, personnel changes are needed in order to comply with Maryland's costly education blueprint which calls for a per pupil funding formula.

On February 12, school leadership revealed a plan that would see 90 positions eliminated, with several others reassigned to different schools.

As result student class sizes are projected to increase, potentially widening teacher-student ratios.

Despite spending $10 million more on special education than required during fiscal year 2025, Carroll County estimates $44 million in compliance gaps, primarily in compensatory education and multilingual learners.

The Board is expected to adopt their 2026 fiscal budget on February 18.

