Trump's Sanctuary Jurisdiction list includes 10 Cities, 8 Counties in Maryland

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued a list of sanctuary counties and cities in each of the 50 states.

In Maryland, the Administration named eight counties and 10 cities they say "undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and Law Enforcement."

Among the counties are Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, Queen Anne's, and Talbot.

Cities include Annapolis, Baltimore, Cheverly, College Park, Edmonston, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Mount Rainier, Rockville, and Tacoma Park.

The list was published per Trump's Executive Order titled, "Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens."

Multiple factors were considered in compiling the list, like compliance with federal law enforcement, information restrictions, and legal protections for illegal immigrants.

The Department says it will issue a formal non-compliance notice to each jurisdiction listed.

"DHS demands that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with Federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect American citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens," the Department said in a statement. "Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril."

In the past, Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from states, cities, and counties failing to fall in line.