"We want to feel their joy but we also feel their sadness" direct support professionals need support too

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — From scoring in soccer to real life goals, Carolyn Hanna is her group’s biggest cheerleader. She works as a Direct Support Professional or DSP, helping people with disabilities live fuller and more independent lives.

“A big thing is self-advocacy, helping them know they have a voice and they can say no to things,” said Hanna.

She leads group outings from swimming classes to trips to the bookstore. DSPs can serve as mentors, job coaches, housing managers and more.

“It gives them a sense of independence that I don’t know they would have if they didn’t have the opportunity to go and do all of these things. They learn they can go out and do these things on their own,” said Hanna.

However, sometimes it’s the direct support professionals who need support.

“This is truly the most rewarding job I’ve ever had, just seeing the joy on their faces. But as far as support for us, it is sometimes emotionally taxing if they have a rough day,” said Hanna.

According to National Core Indicators, the DSP turnover rate in the U.S. is more than 40 percent. Some advocates in the field are pushing for higher wages and more job support, in a career that’s facing longstanding workforce shortages.

“Most DSPs are empathetic people. That’s why we’re here. We want to feel their joy but we also feel their sadness sometimes. We need that extra support and as far as staffing we want to help everybody,” said Hanna.

Helping fill the gap, is the DSP apprenticeship program, a statewide initiative that looks to increase Maryland’s DSP workforce.

“Having massive groups isn’t going to give you that same connection. So we need more staffing so we can help everyone. It really is the best job ever,” said Hanna.