Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Tuesday April 2nd the latest news and weather from WMAR-2 News

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:41:14-04

BALTIMORE, MD — Here are the big stories for Tuesday, April 2nd.

We're expecting an afternoon update from Governor Wes Moore on the Key Bridge Collapse. You will be able to see that streaming live at 3pm here.

Also in today's headlines the latest on the Inner Harbor murder and new poll numbers for the upcoming Senate race to replace retiring Senator Ben Cardin.

Plus, Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo with a soggy forecast. We just have to make it a few more days and we'll see some sun!

Watch today's headlines here

Tuesday April 2nd top stories

Plus, Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo with a soggy forecast. We just have to make it a few more days and we'll see some sun!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.