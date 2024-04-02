Tuesday April 2nd the latest news and weather from WMAR-2 News

BALTIMORE, MD — Here are the big stories for Tuesday, April 2nd.

We're expecting an afternoon update from Governor Wes Moore on the Key Bridge Collapse. You will be able to see that streaming live at 3pm here.

Also in today's headlines the latest on the Inner Harbor murder and new poll numbers for the upcoming Senate race to replace retiring Senator Ben Cardin.

Plus, Meteorologist Cesar Cornejo with a soggy forecast. We just have to make it a few more days and we'll see some sun!

Watch today's headlines here

Tuesday April 2nd top stories

