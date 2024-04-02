Weather delays removal of debris from Key Bridge collapse

DUNDALK, Md. — A week after a container ship Dali struck the Key Bridge, taking it down, the long road to recovery is taking shape.

Heavy cranes are in place to start removing thousands of tons of steel and concrete from the collapsed Key Bridge, but mother nature has slowed down the operation.

"Yesterday, we had a planned lift of one of those sections, but weather has delayed that lift, and so we haven't completed it. So it's still in the process and we're still working to get that going in time. You just can't do that in lightning," said Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

The weather also has delayed the opening of a second channel, at least for now.

A week after the catastrophic event, the ripple effect of crash and the Port of Baltimore shutting down is also forcing state leaders to look at the potential long- term impacts on the region.

"We have to always keep in mind the long road that we have ahead of us, because we know that a week ago today, there were six families who received the most horrific news that anyone could ever receive and there were also businesses and entrepreneurs who rely on this port who now receive news that their function has now been disrupted," Moore said.

Drawing on a motto from his military days, the governor says he's putting the mission first and people always, and safety is a priority as efforts to clear the debris continue.