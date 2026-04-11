This week in Matter for Mallory: Toll penalty relief and out-of-state plate crackdown

Maryland drivers are in the spotlight this week. Some are drowning in E‑ZPass toll debt — lawmakers want to offer relief. Others are getting warning letters for using out‑of‑state plates. Mallory’s breaking down what’s happening, why it matters, and what you can do to stay ahead.

💳 Toll debt relief

For some Maryland drivers, unpaid E‑ZPass tolls have grown into six‑figure debts thanks to hefty penalties. Lawmakers are pushing to ease the burden. Mallory explains the proposals, who might benefit, and why toll debt has spiraled out of control.

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🚙 Crackdown on Virginia license plates

The state is cracking down on residents registering vehicles in Virginia to avoid fees and insurance costs. Mallory digs into why the letters went out, what they say, and the penalties drivers could face.

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🚧 How to stay out of toll debt

Set up auto-replenishment: Link a card so your account refills automatically when it gets low

Turn on alerts + check your account regularly: You can monitor your balance and transactions anytime through DriveEzMD.com

Register your plate or use E-ZPass (don’t rely on bills in the mail): If you don’t, you’ll get a Notice of Toll Due with higher rates and possible penalties if unpaid

Update your payment info + vehicle details: Expired cards or unregistered vehicles can lead to violations and fees

Watch for scams: MDTA warns it will not email or text asking for payment info that’s likely phishing

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