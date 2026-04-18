This week in Matter for Mallory: Buy now, pay later trouble and student loan tax surprises

Every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays Mallory brings to light consumer issues facing our community. See her stories every week on WMAR and here at Matter for Mallory.

Buy Now, Pay Later trouble at the grocery store

As grocery prices stay high, more shoppers are using “Buy Now, Pay Later” plans to cover food purchases. But late payments are on the rise, creating added financial stress for households already stretched thin. Mallory explains why this borrowing option can lead to trouble, and offers simple ways to keep your grocery bill in check without falling behind.

Click play to see Mallory's full report

As buy now, pay later use grows for groceries, more borrowers fall behind on payments

Student loan interest mix‑up could impact tax returns

Some borrowers are discovering errors in their student loan interest statements, potentially affecting their tax returns and refunds this season. Mallory digs into the cause of the mix‑up, who may be affected, and how borrowers can confirm their numbers before filing.

Click play to see Mallory's full report

Student loan interest mix-up could impact tax returns for some borrowers

Mallory’s Money‑Saving Grocery Tips

If you’re looking to keep food costs down without borrowing, here are five practical tips:

Plan Meals & Make a List — Cut impulse buys by shopping with a menu in mind. Compare Unit Prices — Price per ounce/pound can reveal hidden savings. Embrace Store Brands — Often 20–30% cheaper than name brands, same quality. Stack Sales & Coupons — Combine store and manufacturer offers for the biggest discounts. Reduce Food Waste — Store items properly, freeze leftovers, and repurpose ingredients.

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WMAR

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

