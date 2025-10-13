Social Security employee on working without pay during government shutdown; Why this time feels different

BALTIMORE — Checks are still rolling out for the millions who receive social security benefits despite the government shutdown now in its 12th day, ensuring there aren’t lapses for people with disabilities, retirees and those receiving survivor’s benefits.

WATCH: Social Security workers face unpaid work during government shutdown Social Security workers face unpaid work during government shutdown

But the 45,628 employees who are making that possible, may not be getting a check of their own again in the near future.

Some did get a partial paycheck last Friday, including a Social Security Administration employee who spoke to WMAR-2 News on the condition of anonymity.

“If this continues, yes, it'd be zeros going forward. And then, they've also been talking about maybe not giving the back pay. So who knows? We always get paid, but it's a whole mess afterwards,” he said. “I just make sacrifices, but yeah, I just want to do the best I can for the American public. These are not easy times for anybody, so we're just doing the best we can.”

RELATED: Trump administration warns some federal workers may not be paid after shutdown ends

At the office where he’s reporting as normal because he is "accepted" or "essential" staff, he’s limited in what he can still do. That includes processing and charging claimants with over payments which potentially could be costing taxpayers more money. Benefits cannot be terminated during a shutdown, either.

The employee has worked at SSA headquarters in Woodlawn for close to 20 years and has seen a fair share of shutdowns, but nothing like this he says.

“It feels worse now than it did because these cuts that happened like 6 months ago hadn't happened back then. It wasn't as bad during the first term [] with the way they're treating the employees,”he said. “I’m trying to still do my public service even if it's a hard time. A lot of people, the morale is not great. It hasn't been great at the agency for a while. It's not just for the shutdown.”

It’s been a year of uncertainty for federal workers, layoffs, hiring freezes and short staffing. On Friday, the White House also reported between 4,132 and 4,232 "reductions in force."

This worker also points out the introduction of automation has added an extra layer of doubt on the future of his job. While he’s thought about leaving, he says it’s not as easy as it may seem.

“My skill set, being out of college for a long time, [I] would have to probably go back to school to be able to do something else,” he explained.

Financially, he’s received letters to provide to creditors about his financial situation, but says it can only go so far.

In the meantime, he’s been cutting back where he can.

WMAR-2 News’ Blair Sabol:

“It has to be hard to, to live like that, not knowing if you can plan a week ahead, two weeks ahead, even a couple days ahead.”

Anonymous Social Security employee:

“Correct, yeah, it's very difficult because you just don't know what's going to happen. It could end tomorrow, like I said, or it could go on for another, 40 days.”

The employee says that he will not be calling out sick— even without pay— because he worries for his job security and it’s just the right thing to do for the people who depend on him clocking in.

Are you a federal worker affected by the ongoing shutdown? We want to know how. Share with us at newsroom@wmar.com

