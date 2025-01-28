River Stone Bar and Grill closes temporarily after major pipe burst

PERRY HALL — A relatively new establishment in Perry Hall, River Stone Bar and Grill, is closed temporarily following a significant plumbing issue caused by a burst pipe.

The restaurant, which has been in operation for just 15 months, experienced an overwhelming influx of water that caused extensive damage during service hours.

Owner Michael Depalo described the chaotic scene when servers alerted him to water flooding the dining area. “I was thinking it was probably melt trickling down the window,” said Depalo, “but it turned out it was a flood.” The pipe burst unleashed thousands of gallons of water, leading to the collapse of the roof over the patio area.

Atillio Schiano, owner of the neighboring Pizzeria 081, witnessed the unfolding events, recalling the chaos as alarms rang and guests rushed outside. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the timing of the incident is particularly detrimental for River Stone. “We had probably the most reservations on the books we’ve had in a while for this Saturday,” Depalo noted regarding the financial impact of the closure.

The restaurant is one of only two in the shopping strip, and with River Stone temporarily closed, the parking lot has become quiet. Schiano expressed concern for the affected businesses, stating, “We can’t wait till everything goes back to normal because the shopping center is kind of sad it and it’s empty.”

Despite the damage, Depalo indicated that the structural repairs might not be as extensive as feared. “It’s not a ton of damage; you can replace drywall and a lot of things relatively quickly,” he said. However, he emphasized the importance of addressing the design to prevent future incidents. The renovations could take anywhere from a week to two weeks, contingent on the extent of necessary repairs.

Depalo took to social media to inform customers about the temporary closure and has received an outpouring of community support. “It really makes us feel welcome in the neighborhood, and we’re just glad that everybody wants us to be back,” he remarked.

While the kitchen and bar remain unaffected by the flooding, the team at River Stone Bar and Grill is focused on recovery, taking each day as it comes in hopes of reopening soon.