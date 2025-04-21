Preparing for hurricane Season: Critical training of Maryland's emergency response teams

HARFORD — As the weather gets warmer, hurricane season approaches, raising concerns about potential disasters. When emergencies strike, the effectiveness of emergency response teams can mean the difference between life and death.

In Maryland, the Maryland Army National Guard and the Helicopter Aquatic Response Team—known as HART—are dedicated to ensuring they’re ready for any crisis.

An essential part of their preparation involves rigorous open land hoist training, conducted using helicopters like the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk. This type of training is vital for medical evacuations, search and rescue missions, and hurricane responses.

Recently, members of HART utilized their training during hurricanes Helene and Milton, spending 14 days on the ground and working 12- to 16-hour shifts. “It felt like I was in a movie scene, just to see so many people displaced from their homes in some of those austere conditions,” Thomas recounted.

The team also provided mutual aid during emergencies, such as the Key Bridge collapse. “We were able to stand the team and deploy from here to the Key Bridge within two hours, and that’s impressive considering it was in the middle of the night,” remarked Mike Berna, MD, HART's Civilian Program Manager.

But is the job easy? Chris Hoffman, a senior pilot with a Medivac company, explained, “It’s always challenging because we can’t control everything. It’s not necessarily easy, but it’s something we train a lot for, and it comes second nature to us.”

Becoming a rescuer requires significant commitment—up to a year of training, which includes passing a vetting process, swimming tests, and agility assessments. The HART team trains for every imaginable scenario to ensure they are operationally ready, regardless of which pilot is paired with whom.

Ongoing training is crucial, as rescuers need to stay updated with requirements and certifications annually. “We look for people who are highly skilled and have experience in water rescue,” said a member of the team.

Ultimately, this extensive training saves lives. As Berna put it, “The rewarding part is when you help somebody; you save somebody.”

The mantra among these dedicated responders is clear: “It’s better to have the skill and not need it than to need the skill and not have it.” As they prepare for the challenges of hurricane season, their commitment to readiness remains unwavering.

