Matter for Mallory: Staffing shortages at the Comptroller’s office and water main worries in Lutherville

Mallory is digging into two Maryland issues this week: taxpayers frustrated by long wait times at the comptroller’s office, and residents in Lutherville on edge after repeated water main breaks in their neighborhood.

Maryland taxpayers struggle to reach the Comptroller’s office

Callers to the comptroller’s office say they’ve faced long wait times and difficulty getting answers due to staffing shortages. Mallory looks at why the agency is short-staffed, how that’s affecting tax services, and what’s being done to improve response times.

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"We do not have enough staff": Maryland taxpayers struggle to reach Comptroller's Office

Lutherville neighbors worry another water main break is coming

After repeated water main breaks and flooding, residents in one Lutherville neighborhood say they’re “on borrowed time” before the next one hits. Mallory reports on the aging infrastructure, the damage caused, and what Baltimore County officials say is planned for repairs.

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"We're on borrowed time": Lutherville neighbors worry another water main break is coming

💡 Mallory’s tip of the week: Document local infrastructure concerns

If you suspect aging infrastructure could impact your property, keep a record of past incidents, take photos of damage or leaks, and report them to the appropriate agency. Documentation can help in pushing for repairs and when filing insurance claims.

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