Maryland driver gets registration refund; scammers spoof EBT phone number

Another Maryland driver refunded after registration overcharge

A Maryland driver has received a refund after discovering they were overcharged for vehicle registration fees. Mallory’s report examines how the error occurred and why other drivers may want to double-check their registration costs and paperwork.

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Another driver finds error in Maryland vehicle registration weight class

Scammers spoof Maryland’s EBT customer service number

As new Maryland EBT cards arrive, scammers are impersonating the state’s official customer service line to trick recipients into sharing account information. Mallory explains how the spoofing scam works and the steps residents can take to avoid losing benefits.

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Scammers spoof Maryland’s EBT number as new benefit cards arrive

Mallory’s consumer tip of the week: Watch for spoofed phone numbers

Caller ID is not always trustworthy. Criminals can make calls appear to come from legitimate agencies, banks, or government offices. Never provide account information during an unexpected call, and verify requests by contacting the organization directly through an official number.

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