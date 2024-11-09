Kings Charter community comes together to support homeowner following tragic fire

BEL AIR, Md. — Earlier this week, the Kings Charter neighborhood in Bel Air experienced a devastating incident when a van crashed into a home, igniting a fire that left the property in ruins. The homeowner, who was not present during the event, tragically lost everything, including her two beloved dogs.

However, the local community has stepped up in an extraordinary way, demonstrating that support starts with a helping hand.

The scene was chaotic on Wednesday as firefighters, police, and personnel from BGE filled the street, working diligently to control the blaze. As news of the disaster spread, neighbors began to rally around the affected homeowner, determined to ensure she does not face this difficult time alone.

“We have a page where we talk and we instantly got on there and said we need to do something,” said Heidi Horner, a neighbor.

This outpouring of compassion led to the formation of the Kings Charter Community Engagement Committee, a group of seven women usually focused on planning community events. They quickly shifted their efforts to support their distressed neighbor.

RELATED: Van hits gas meter causing house fire, driver flees, neighbors evacuate, one dog dies

Danielle Shriner, another neighbor, expressed the urgency of their mission: “As the community engagement committee, we felt it was our responsibility essentially to come together and show the homeowner how much we care about what she’s going through."

Even though many in the community have not met the homeowner, the empathy and understanding of her loss resonate deeply. “Being a caregiver at heart, it always makes me just want to help people," said Ija Delia, a fellow neighbor and nurse. “Seeing that she’s a nurse too makes me want to reach out even more.”

As the days progressed, the support efforts solidified. Neighbors began raising funds and gathering essential items for the homeowner. Some even opened their doors, offering her a place to stay while she navigates the challenging journey ahead.

Meghan Taylor, another neighbor, described the community's eagerness to assist: “Everybody was jumping in wanting to help from the start of when it happened.” The connections forged among the neighbors strengthened their resolve to reach out to the homeowner and determine her needs.

The love and support pouring in from the community serve as a reminder that, although the homeowner has lost her house, she has gained a family in her neighbors. Jackie Vodarick, a Kings Charter resident, summed it up beautifully: “I just want her to know that she is loved and supported by this community and that we are all here to help, partner, and be a family for her.”

READ MORE: Runaway van driver turns self in after crashing into Bel Air home, sparking massive fire

In a brief encounter with WMAR 2 News, the homeowner expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received, highlighting the kindness of her neighborhood during this dark time. Having lived in the Kings Charter neighborhood for over 30 years and built her home from the ground up, she has deep roots in the community. As she begins to heal, the Kings Charter community stands united, ready to lift her up in her time of need.

C/O SOAR Counseling Services is located at 112 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Suite 202, Bel Air, MD 212014. Additionally, there will be an event on Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM at Falling Branch Brewery, where Coffee and Paws Rescue will be collecting donations at their tent.

