Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas line struck leads to house fire in Bel Air

House fire Bel air
Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company&nbsp;
House fire Bel air
House fire Bel air
Posted
and last updated

A gas line was struck which led to a house fire in Bel Air Wednesday night, according to the Harford County Fire Department.

From pictures taken by Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the townhome seems to be all but destroyed.

Neighbors are evacuating their homes as the fire spreads.

Volunteer firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices