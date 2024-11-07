Gas line struck leads to house fire in Bel Air

A gas line was struck which led to a house fire in Bel Air Wednesday night, according to the Harford County Fire Department.

From pictures taken by Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, the townhome seems to be all but destroyed.

Neighbors are evacuating their homes as the fire spreads.

Update on the house fire in #BelAirMD



The fire is under control.



Photos from John Gallagher, BAVFC pic.twitter.com/nijmc5atu7 — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) November 7, 2024

Volunteer Firefighters from @BelAirVolFireCo and surrounding companies are on scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Woodhome Drive in #BelAirMD. Due to fire spread, nearby homes are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ONn4y7q1Hz — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) November 7, 2024

Volunteer firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.